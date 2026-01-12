PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 4,602 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 4,602 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $352,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,855.50. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,024 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $80,588.80.

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,722 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $133,300.02.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,352 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $104,752.96.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,789 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $137,663.55.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Pauwels sold 20,508 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $1,584,448.08.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,039,074.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Pauwels sold 3,202 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $240,342.12.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company update: PTC reported unaudited Q4 Sephience global revenue of $92.5M, unaudited 2025 product and royalty revenue of ~ $823M (above guidance), and provided 2026 product revenue guidance of $700–800M (implying ~19–36% YoY growth). Management also reported a strong cash balance of ~ $1.94B as of Dec. 31 — the combination supports near-term growth and a healthy balance sheet. PTC Therapeutics Provides Update at J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Company update: PTC reported unaudited Q4 Sephience global revenue of $92.5M, unaudited 2025 product and royalty revenue of ~ $823M (above guidance), and provided 2026 product revenue guidance of $700–800M (implying ~19–36% YoY growth). Management also reported a strong cash balance of ~ $1.94B as of Dec. 31 — the combination supports near-term growth and a healthy balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Conference transcript: Management’s JPM presentation (transcript) reiterated commercial execution, pipeline priorities, and the company’s strategy for scaling Sephience — helpful for modeling sales cadence and upcoming milestones but containing no major surprises beyond the PR release. PTC Therapeutics Presents at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Conference transcript: Management’s JPM presentation (transcript) reiterated commercial execution, pipeline priorities, and the company’s strategy for scaling Sephience — helpful for modeling sales cadence and upcoming milestones but containing no major surprises beyond the PR release. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple senior executives (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares in early January in transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, which can create short?term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity reasons. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Insider Selling: CFO Sells

Insider selling: Multiple senior executives (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares in early January in transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, which can create short?term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Additional executive stock sales reported across several filings (EVP, VP and others) increase the volume and visibility of insider dispositions in the same window — monitor SEC Form 4s for context on intent and frequency. PTC Therapeutics CEO Sells $396,215.55 in Stock

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

Featured Stories

