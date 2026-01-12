Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) EVP Sells 866 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $66,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,120.60. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Lee Scott Golden sold 642 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $49,742.16.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Lee Scott Golden sold 1,340 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $103,113.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Company update: PTC reported unaudited Q4 Sephience global revenue of $92.5M, unaudited 2025 product and royalty revenue of ~ $823M (above guidance), and provided 2026 product revenue guidance of $700–800M (implying ~19–36% YoY growth). Management also reported a strong cash balance of ~ $1.94B as of Dec. 31 — the combination supports near-term growth and a healthy balance sheet. PTC Therapeutics Provides Update at J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

