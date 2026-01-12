Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.6550, with a volume of 241552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEM. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.