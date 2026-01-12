T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 7031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

