ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 and last traded at GBX 143.39, with a volume of 1535561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of ME Group International from GBX 235 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ME Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £540.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.20.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 48,000 vending units currently in operation.

The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific. The Group’s services include:

Core activities:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

Ancillary activities:

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Other vending – Primarily foodservice vending equipment (Feed.ME), Children’s rides (Amuse.ME), Photocopier services (Copy.ME)

The Group has a proven track record of innovation and diversification of its products and services, enabling it to respond to the evolving needs of its customers and consumers.

The Group benefits from well-established partnerships and long-term contracts with major site owners in attractive, high-footfall locations, enabling it to offer multiple products and services onsite.

