Jack Kaye Sells 6,390 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. 2,769,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,594. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. Analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,422,000 after buying an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,593,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after acquiring an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

