Eric Pauwels Sells 1,024 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $80,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,096.70. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,722 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $133,300.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Eric Pauwels sold 4,602 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $352,053.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,352 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $104,752.96.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Pauwels sold 1,789 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $137,663.55.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Pauwels sold 20,508 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,584,448.08.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,039,074.70.

On Thursday, December 18th, Eric Pauwels sold 3,202 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $240,342.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.49.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company update: PTC reported unaudited Q4 Sephience global revenue of $92.5M, unaudited 2025 product and royalty revenue of ~ $823M (above guidance), and provided 2026 product revenue guidance of $700–800M (implying ~19–36% YoY growth). Management also reported a strong cash balance of ~ $1.94B as of Dec. 31 — the combination supports near-term growth and a healthy balance sheet. PTC Therapeutics Provides Update at J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Company update: PTC reported unaudited Q4 Sephience global revenue of $92.5M, unaudited 2025 product and royalty revenue of ~ $823M (above guidance), and provided 2026 product revenue guidance of $700–800M (implying ~19–36% YoY growth). Management also reported a strong cash balance of ~ $1.94B as of Dec. 31 — the combination supports near-term growth and a healthy balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Conference transcript: Management’s JPM presentation (transcript) reiterated commercial execution, pipeline priorities, and the company’s strategy for scaling Sephience — helpful for modeling sales cadence and upcoming milestones but containing no major surprises beyond the PR release. PTC Therapeutics Presents at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Conference transcript: Management’s JPM presentation (transcript) reiterated commercial execution, pipeline priorities, and the company’s strategy for scaling Sephience — helpful for modeling sales cadence and upcoming milestones but containing no major surprises beyond the PR release. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple senior executives (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares in early January in transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, which can create short?term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity reasons. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Insider Selling: CFO Sells

Insider selling: Multiple senior executives (including the CEO and CFO) sold shares in early January in transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, which can create short?term selling pressure or investor concern about insider conviction even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Additional executive stock sales reported across several filings (EVP, VP and others) increase the volume and visibility of insider dispositions in the same window — monitor SEC Form 4s for context on intent and frequency. PTC Therapeutics CEO Sells $396,215.55 in Stock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

