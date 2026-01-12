Insider Selling: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $16,863.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,255.94. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.10. The stock had a trading volume of 762,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,230. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $232.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 20.20%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 992.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

