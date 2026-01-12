Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $30,236.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $30,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,677.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maria Barak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Maria Barak sold 1,201 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $21,377.80.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.5%

Sunrun stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.90. 5,515,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,083. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sunrun by 316.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,332 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $40,193,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,969,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 132.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 1,609,803 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.