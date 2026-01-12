IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 510 shares.The stock last traded at $37.57 and had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPSEN has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92.

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

