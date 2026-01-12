Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Up 509,344.4% – Still a Buy?

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 509,344.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.0360 and last traded at $183.40. Approximately 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0360.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

