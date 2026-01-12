Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 766 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 4,085 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

