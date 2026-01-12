Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 78 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 432 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Shares of ERMAY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819. Eramet has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Get Eramet alerts:

About Eramet

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.