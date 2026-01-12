Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,118,400.15 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.15. Following the sale, the director owned 421,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,512,008.25. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,234,908.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,181,943.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $1,196,889.75.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $1,246,942.20.

On Monday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total value of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $1,218,121.80.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,163. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of -206.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.09. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.46.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

