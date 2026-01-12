Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 312 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 91 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $40.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. Fraport has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fraport from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG is a global airport management company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s primary business revolves around the operation and development of Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s leading aviation hubs, as well as a portfolio of regional and international airports. In addition to airport infrastructure, Fraport offers ground handling services, security screening, retail management and real estate development within its terminals. These diverse operations aim to enhance passenger experience and maximize airport efficiency through integrated service offerings.

Beyond its flagship airport in Frankfurt, Fraport has expanded its footprint to airports in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

