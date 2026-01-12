Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 1,079.4%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,064 shares, a growth of 1,079.4% from the December 15th total of 175 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as West Coast Mines, Inc and changed its name to DynaResource, Inc in November 1998. DynaResource, Inc was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

