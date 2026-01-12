Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Expands By 1,079.4%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,064 shares, a growth of 1,079.4% from the December 15th total of 175 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DynaResource Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. DynaResource has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
DynaResource Company Profile
