Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.37 and last traded at $274.3150, with a volume of 19519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.39.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $252.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $580,086.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,251.21. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total value of $1,153,897.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,751.63. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 148,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $114,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

