Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.46, with a volume of 103506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.90.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$363.22 million during the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 13.73%.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.
