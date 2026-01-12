Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.36 and last traded at $135.7580, with a volume of 401818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $416,509. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

