Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2026

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.8680, with a volume of 333827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,254,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,444,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.