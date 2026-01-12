Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.8680, with a volume of 333827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,254,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,444,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

