Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (AAPL, ALL, ATEC, CNXC, CTSO, ESTA, IRTC, MDB, NEO, OMF)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $224.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $244.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.