Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 12th (AAPL, ALL, ATEC, CNXC, CTSO, ESTA, IRTC, MDB, NEO, OMF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $224.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $244.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

