Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $325.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $334.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.68.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.51. The stock had a trading volume of 776,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,521. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $1,021,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after acquiring an additional 929,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,515,000 after buying an additional 683,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.