Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.20 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $617.49 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,007.88 or 0.99759579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,983,002.088355 with 3,190,419,072.66 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.21530377 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 787 active market(s) with $22,342,186.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.