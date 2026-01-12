Worldcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88.66 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $88.66 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,715,647,254 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,715,647,254.3456526 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.58001069 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 515 active market(s) with $71,000,788.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

