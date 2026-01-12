Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Medline Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ MDLN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,583. Medline has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350,759.20. The trade was a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,799,991. The trade was a -1,870.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Medline News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $50 target, highlighting Medline’s scale (a cited $25B supply?chain advantage) as a key driver for margin and growth upside. Read More.

Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $50 target, highlighting Medline’s scale (a cited $25B supply?chain advantage) as a key driver for margin and growth upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays started coverage Overweight with a $50 target, joining other major shops that see meaningful upside tied to Medline’s distribution scale. Read More.

Barclays started coverage Overweight with a $50 target, joining other major shops that see meaningful upside tied to Medline’s distribution scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research (Outperform, $47), Mizuho (Outperform, $48) and JPMorgan (Overweight, $50) all initiated positive ratings, reinforcing a consensus bullish view on share gains from market share and margin expansion. Read More. Read More.

Wolfe Research (Outperform, $47), Mizuho (Outperform, $48) and JPMorgan (Overweight, $50) all initiated positive ratings, reinforcing a consensus bullish view on share gains from market share and margin expansion. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple boutique and sector analysts (Bernstein, Baird, Piper Sandler, Truist, Stifel, William Blair, Leerink and others) also initiated Buy/Overweight calls, citing the “prime?vendor” model, branded mix shift and visible margin runway; see a TipRanks roundup of these initiations. Read More.

Multiple boutique and sector analysts (Bernstein, Baird, Piper Sandler, Truist, Stifel, William Blair, Leerink and others) also initiated Buy/Overweight calls, citing the “prime?vendor” model, branded mix shift and visible margin runway; see a TipRanks roundup of these initiations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/TV coverage (including Jim Cramer commentary) has added to the bullish tone, amplifying retail and institutional interest. Read More.

Positive media/TV coverage (including Jim Cramer commentary) has added to the bullish tone, amplifying retail and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated with an Equal Weight and $42 target, and Rothschild/Redburn started Neutral at $42 — signaling some caution on near?term upside despite the broader buy consensus. Read More.

Wells Fargo initiated with an Equal Weight and $42 target, and Rothschild/Redburn started Neutral at $42 — signaling some caution on near?term upside despite the broader buy consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank started with a Hold and $40 target (slight downside vs. current levels), representing the most cautious early call and a reminder of valuation risk if execution or margins disappoint. Read More.

About Medline

Get Free Report

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

