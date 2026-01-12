Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.05 and last traded at $71.9750, with a volume of 43060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday, December 29th. Santander lowered shares of Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Grupo Cibest Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Grupo Cibest by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the third quarter worth $44,920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

