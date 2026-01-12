Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.07 and last traded at $146.0840, with a volume of 1556463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.23.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $4,079,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6,279.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,054,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.