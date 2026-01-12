Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.3630, with a volume of 1789022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth $31,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

