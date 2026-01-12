Investors Buy High Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 275,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 245,433 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $14.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,652,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426,160. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large bullish options activity—traders bought ~275,234 call contracts (?12% above typical daily call volume), signaling short-term bullish speculative or hedged positioning that can amplify upside moves.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

