insurance Price Tops $279.76 on Exchanges (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One insurance token can currently be bought for approximately $279.76 or 0.00304344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, insurance has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. insurance has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $36.81 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About insurance

insurance’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 277.24887922 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $69,394.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

