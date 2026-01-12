GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.50 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and approximately $17.25 thousand worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.71504779 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

