Provenance Blockchain Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $24.61 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hash (HASH) is the native token of Provenance Blockchain, a network optimised for regulated financial services and digital asset issuance. HASH is required for executing transactions, paying fees, staking for consensus, and participating in governance. It also supports smart contract deployment via the ProvWasm engine and powers decentralised identity and metadata functionality. Every account must hold HASH to interact with the chain, and all computational resources are priced in gas paid in HASH. The token plays a key role in enabling trustless, auditable financial operations across a distributed ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

