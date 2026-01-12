Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) & Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Head to Head Comparison

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yankuang Energy Group and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yankuang Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yankuang Energy Group and Brenmiller Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yankuang Energy Group $17.32 billion 0.78 $1.96 billion $1.65 8.45 Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 3.36 -$6.77 million ($29.50) -0.02

Yankuang Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yankuang Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yankuang Energy Group beats Brenmiller Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products. The company also provides electricity and related heat supply; railway, river, and lakes transportation; coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation; underground mines and coal mine management; supply chain management; factoring; engineering; water pollution control; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and corporate management, foreign investment fund, and trading services; solar and wind power, and production management; and financial services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the processing, sale, and transportation of coal; coal resource exploration development; LTCC technology development and equipment rental activities; house and financial leasing; wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; real estate development and operation, and property management; investment and management of mineral resources; and logistics storage and leasing activities. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Energy Group Co.,Ltd.

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.