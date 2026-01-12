Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 508,484 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 508,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,443,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 90,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 232,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.