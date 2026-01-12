Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.37.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $218.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 50,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,305 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.