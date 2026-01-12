BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $201.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.