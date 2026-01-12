Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,701 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $92.16 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

