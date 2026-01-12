Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 32,656.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $434.81 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.89 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

