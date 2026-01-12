SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,333,000 after buying an additional 5,869,620 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $81.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.