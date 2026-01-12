Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 86,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $141,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $252.34 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $255.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average of $235.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $265.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.