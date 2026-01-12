SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,700.8% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,494,000 after buying an additional 2,630,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,085,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,767,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,095,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 751,499 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

