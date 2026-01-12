MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

