MGO One Seven LLC Sells 29,692 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

