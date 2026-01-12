MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 3,458 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $323.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $333.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

