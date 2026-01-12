MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,310,000 after acquiring an additional 618,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,935,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.