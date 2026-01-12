MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 241,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,596,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total value of $481,492.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,048 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $924.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $931.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.