MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 165,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,539 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 38.7%

Shares of EFV opened at $72.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.