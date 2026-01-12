MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 21,215 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $38,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

BKIE stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

