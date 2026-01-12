Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $177.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key QUALCOMM News

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are rethinking Qualcomm’s investment story after new AI and Android-related announcements at CES, highlighting stronger on-device AI positioning and a broader competitive footprint that could lift long?term growth expectations. Read More.

Analysts are rethinking Qualcomm’s investment story after new AI and Android-related announcements at CES, highlighting stronger on-device AI positioning and a broader competitive footprint that could lift long?term growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: QCOM expanded automotive wins: a Hyundai Mobis partnership to co-develop software-defined vehicles and ADAS using Snapdragon Ride Flex — this could accelerate recurring software/processor revenue from autos. Read More.

QCOM expanded automotive wins: a Hyundai Mobis partnership to co-develop software-defined vehicles and ADAS using Snapdragon Ride Flex — this could accelerate recurring software/processor revenue from autos. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm struck a long?term supply deal to provide infotainment tech for Volkswagen’s new software platform, reinforcing automotive content gains and multi-year revenue visibility. Read More.

Qualcomm struck a long?term supply deal to provide infotainment tech for Volkswagen’s new software platform, reinforcing automotive content gains and multi-year revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other CES takeaways show Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms are moving deeper into PCs and high?end laptops, expanding TAM beyond phones and supporting the company’s diversification narrative. Read More.

JPMorgan and other CES takeaways show Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platforms are moving deeper into PCs and high?end laptops, expanding TAM beyond phones and supporting the company’s diversification narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm showcased robot and AI compute use cases at CES (and in an investor video explaining humanoid-robot deployments), signaling on-device AI traction that supports higher-margin, software-enabled opportunities. Read More. • Read More.

Qualcomm showcased robot and AI compute use cases at CES (and in an investor video explaining humanoid-robot deployments), signaling on-device AI traction that supports higher-margin, software-enabled opportunities. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: MarketBeat notes Qualcomm is pressing a key resistance (~$183) after a tightening wedge; a decisive breakout could be bullish, but failure would keep the stock range?bound — important near-term chart risk/reward ahead of earnings. Read More.

Technicals: MarketBeat notes Qualcomm is pressing a key resistance (~$183) after a tightening wedge; a decisive breakout could be bullish, but failure would keep the stock range?bound — important near-term chart risk/reward ahead of earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Analysts expect a modest, single?digit EPS decline for the coming quarter, making the upcoming report a key catalyst — upside beats could drive a sharp move, misses could amplify downside. Read More.

Earnings preview: Analysts expect a modest, single?digit EPS decline for the coming quarter, making the upcoming report a key catalyst — upside beats could drive a sharp move, misses could amplify downside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention noted by Zacks — higher search/flow can magnify moves in either direction as earnings approach. Read More.

Increased investor attention noted by Zacks — higher search/flow can magnify moves in either direction as earnings approach. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Qualcomm citing growing handset headwinds — persistent weakness in smartphone volumes/pricing could pressure near?term earnings and margins, countering diversification gains. Read More.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

