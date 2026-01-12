Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $26.70 Million Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

